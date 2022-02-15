Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.140-$3.260 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Truist Financial increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.10.

Shares of CHD traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,056. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.69 and its 200-day moving average is $91.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 886,686 shares of company stock valued at $83,663,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

