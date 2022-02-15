Cim Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,936 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 94.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RXT opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11.
Several analysts recently issued reports on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.
Rackspace Technology Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
