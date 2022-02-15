Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CPXGF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Cineplex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. upgraded shares of Cineplex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. Cineplex has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

