Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Given a C$15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 price objective on Cineplex (TSE:CGX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC upgraded shares of Cineplex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.06.

Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$13.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$856.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$10.93 and a 52 week high of C$16.76.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

