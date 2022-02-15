CI&T (NYSE:CINT) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Financial Analysis

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get CI&T alerts:

This table compares CI&T and Zscaler’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $185.57 million 10.74 $24.76 million N/A N/A Zscaler $673.10 million 57.11 -$262.03 million ($2.17) -126.46

CI&T has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zscaler.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Zscaler shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Zscaler shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and Zscaler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T N/A N/A N/A Zscaler -39.13% -45.93% -11.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CI&T and Zscaler, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00 Zscaler 2 4 22 0 2.71

CI&T currently has a consensus price target of $18.14, indicating a potential upside of 20.39%. Zscaler has a consensus price target of $357.81, indicating a potential upside of 30.38%. Given Zscaler’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zscaler is more favorable than CI&T.

Summary

Zscaler beats CI&T on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc. is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc. is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K. Kailash in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.