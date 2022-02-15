Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 119,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LE opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $570.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.62.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $375.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

