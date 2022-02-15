Citigroup Inc. Sells 421,852 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 297,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 421,852 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Geron were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 6.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 175,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Geron by 8.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 17.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 13.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 135,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Geron by 73.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.
Geron stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. Geron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.
About Geron
Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geron (GERN)
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN).
Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.