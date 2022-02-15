Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,624 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 56.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,624 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,005.3% in the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJP opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $83.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.31.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

