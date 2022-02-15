Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 34.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 34,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $45.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $850.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.