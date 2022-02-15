City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Update

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,600 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the January 15th total of 363,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 353,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 57.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 117.2% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,137. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $784.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.