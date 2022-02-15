Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

RDVY opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

