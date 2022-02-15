Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 86.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,174 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 850.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,213.6% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.94. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $104.94.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.