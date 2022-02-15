Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $463,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.9% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $253.39 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.91. The company has a market cap of $189.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

