Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases 1,204 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $282,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 37,346 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 76.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $79.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.08 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day moving average is $81.31.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.