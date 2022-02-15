Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases New Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,301 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $165.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,397 shares of company stock worth $8,628,260 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

