Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,576,000 after purchasing an additional 168,600 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $8,260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,126,093 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:THC opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.27. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $88.19.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.