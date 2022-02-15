Claro Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,659 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $101.96 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.95.

