Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.88. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAH. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

