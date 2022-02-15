Claro Advisors LLC Invests $681,000 in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,740,000 after buying an additional 36,522 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after buying an additional 113,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 386,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,742,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,878,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 309,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,154,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter.

FPXI opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.01. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

