Claro Advisors LLC Sells 569 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,024 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Savior LLC grew its position in General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura dropped their price objective on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

General Motors stock opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.63. General Motors has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

