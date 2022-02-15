Claro Advisors LLC Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 9.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Diageo by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.95) to GBX 3,200 ($43.30) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $948.12.

Diageo stock opened at $198.44 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $156.66 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

