Claybrook Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Arista Networks by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,393,000 after purchasing an additional 154,013 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $788,340.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $5,134,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 777,694 shares of company stock valued at $109,129,897. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

ANET opened at $122.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.30 and a 200 day moving average of $114.94. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

