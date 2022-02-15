Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $476,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter worth $37,520,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Vertiv by 207.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,079,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,600 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 34.2% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,888,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,850 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 11.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,460,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 35.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,690,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,760,000 after acquiring an additional 970,623 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

