Claybrook Capital LLC Takes Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.
New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.
