ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has decreased its dividend by 73.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CEM opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.69. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $32.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 76,619 shares during the period.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

