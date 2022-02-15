Clough Capital Partners L P Lowers Position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)

Clough Capital Partners L P lessened its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,308 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P owned approximately 0.89% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUBA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 73,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CUBA opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.