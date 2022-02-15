CNH Partners LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC)

CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,040 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHAC. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,796,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 759,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 572,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SHAC stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $9.87.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.