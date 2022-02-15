CNH Partners LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,252 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Healthcare Capital worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Capital by 133.3% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Capital by 2,086.3% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Capital during the third quarter worth about $148,000.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Healthcare Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

HCCC opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

Healthcare Capital Profile

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

