CNH Partners LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA)

CNH Partners LLC increased its position in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,270 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.94% of Glass Houses Acquisition worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,838,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,696,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the second quarter worth $963,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the second quarter worth $482,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLHA opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.69. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.04.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

