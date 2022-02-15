CNH Partners LLC Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 241,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIW. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in GigInternational1 during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,935,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the 3rd quarter worth $4,955,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in GigInternational1 during the third quarter valued at about $12,091,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GigInternational1 in the third quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth about $4,228,000. 58.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:GIW opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. GigInternational1 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.
GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.
