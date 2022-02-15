CNH Partners LLC Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 241,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIW. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in GigInternational1 during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,935,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the 3rd quarter worth $4,955,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in GigInternational1 during the third quarter valued at about $12,091,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GigInternational1 in the third quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth about $4,228,000. 58.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GigInternational1 alerts:

NASDAQ:GIW opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. GigInternational1 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW).

Receive News & Ratings for GigInternational1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigInternational1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.