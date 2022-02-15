CNH Partners LLC Takes $1.93 Million Position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $446,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ JUGG opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.63.
JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.
