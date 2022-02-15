CNH Partners LLC Takes $1.93 Million Position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $446,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ JUGG opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.