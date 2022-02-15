CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 37.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

