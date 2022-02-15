Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Takes $344,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $213.99 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.59 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $185.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.18.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.