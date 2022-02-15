Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

COKE opened at $589.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.21. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52-week low of $252.14 and a 52-week high of $638.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COKE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

