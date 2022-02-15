Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.
COKE opened at $589.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.21. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52-week low of $252.14 and a 52-week high of $638.00.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.
About Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
