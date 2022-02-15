Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ JVA opened at $4.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.24. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JVA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coffee in the third quarter worth $47,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coffee by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coffee by 10.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coffee by 0.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

