Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ JVA opened at $4.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.24. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%.
Coffee Company Profile
Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.
