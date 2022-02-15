Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) PT Lowered to $40.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COHU. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

COHU opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cohu has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Cohu by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 430.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

