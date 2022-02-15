Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 101.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $24,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $9,798,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $7,351,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $82,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $1,880,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 30,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.25, for a total value of $8,767,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,857 shares of company stock worth $45,362,480 in the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target (down from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.50.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $195.25 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.20 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.69.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

