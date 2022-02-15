Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.81 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce sales of $80.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.46 million to $81.20 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $76.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $330.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $329.97 million to $331.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $342.18 million, with estimates ranging from $334.60 million to $351.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COLL shares. TheStreet lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.82. 1,205,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,449. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $754.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

