Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Commercial Metals reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

Shares of CMC opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $38.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,983.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,985,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,926,000 after buying an additional 386,121 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,213,000 after buying an additional 76,303 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

