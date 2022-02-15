Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CODYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($79.55) to €73.00 ($82.95) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($76.14) to €68.00 ($77.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €77.00 ($87.50) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

