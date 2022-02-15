Comparing Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY) & International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF)

International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) and Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get International Zeolite alerts:

International Zeolite has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Debenhams has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for International Zeolite and Debenhams, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Zeolite 0 0 0 0 N/A Debenhams 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Zeolite and Debenhams’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Zeolite $400,000.00 14.83 -$590,000.00 ($0.02) -7.71 Debenhams $3.07 billion 0.00 -$621.24 million ($2.02) 0.00

International Zeolite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Debenhams. International Zeolite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Debenhams, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares International Zeolite and Debenhams’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Zeolite -175.73% N/A -63.67% Debenhams N/A N/A N/A

International Zeolite Company Profile

International Zeolite Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production and distribution of the natural industrial mineral zeolite. The company was founded on June 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Debenhams Company Profile

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. It provides women's wear, men's wear, kids wear, and lingerie, as well as beauty, home, furniture, gift and toy, electrical, Christmas, and others products. The company's brands primarily include The Collection, Mantaray, Maine New England, and Red Herring. It is also involved in online retailing business; and the operation of in-store cafes and restaurants. The company owns and operates 240 department stores in approximately 90 countries. Debenhams plc was founded in 1778 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for International Zeolite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Zeolite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.