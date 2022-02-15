Comparing OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) and Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) and OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Day One Biopharmaceuticals and OrganiGram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Day One Biopharmaceuticals N/A -70.09% -41.23% OrganiGram -107.01% -18.09% -15.16%

This table compares Day One Biopharmaceuticals and OrganiGram’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Day One Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$40.51 million N/A N/A OrganiGram $62.43 million 7.97 -$103.09 million ($0.30) -5.33

Day One Biopharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OrganiGram.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of OrganiGram shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and OrganiGram, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Day One Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 OrganiGram 0 5 4 0 2.44

Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $37.33, suggesting a potential upside of 184.99%. OrganiGram has a consensus price target of $3.69, suggesting a potential upside of 130.86%. Given Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Day One Biopharmaceuticals is more favorable than OrganiGram.

Summary

Day One Biopharmaceuticals beats OrganiGram on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma. The company is also developing Pimasertib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of mitogen-activated protein kinase kinases 1 and 2. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. engages in the production and sale of medical marijuana. It focuses on producing cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers. The firm’s brands include Adult Recreational and Medical. The company was founded on July 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Moncton, Canada.

