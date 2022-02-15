CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Stock Price Down 25%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) was down 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.97 and last traded at $56.97. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.00.

CMPUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average is $79.10.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

