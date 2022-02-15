Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. Comstock Holding Companies has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 45.35% and a return on equity of 139.55%.
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.
