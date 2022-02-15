Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. Comstock Holding Companies has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 45.35% and a return on equity of 139.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 181,414 shares during the last quarter. 8.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

