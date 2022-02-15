Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 182.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMTL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

CMTL stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.18. 1,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,734. The company has a market cap of $558.03 million, a P/E ratio of 415.28 and a beta of 1.61. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

