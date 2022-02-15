CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.600-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Shares of CNMD traded up $4.72 on Tuesday, reaching $143.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.81, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.50. CONMED has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

CNMD has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In related news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in CONMED by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

