Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Announces Dividend of $0.16

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
OTCMKTS:CBKM opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47. Consumers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $24.50.
About Consumers Bancorp
