Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Announces Dividend of $0.16

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS:CBKM opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47. Consumers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Get Consumers Bancorp alerts:

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. It offers business services and personal services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

See Also

