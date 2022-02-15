Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of MCF opened at $3.22 on Monday.
Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile
