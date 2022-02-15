Contrasting Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) & M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.9% of Northern Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of M&T Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Northern Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of M&T Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Northern Trust has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&T Bank has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northern Trust and M&T Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust $6.49 billion 3.89 $1.55 billion $7.13 17.04 M&T Bank $6.11 billion 3.80 $1.86 billion $13.80 13.07

M&T Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Northern Trust. M&T Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Northern Trust and M&T Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust 1 6 7 0 2.43 M&T Bank 0 5 7 0 2.58

Northern Trust presently has a consensus target price of $130.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.26%. M&T Bank has a consensus target price of $175.97, suggesting a potential downside of 2.46%. Given Northern Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northern Trust is more favorable than M&T Bank.

Dividends

Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Northern Trust pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. M&T Bank pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northern Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and M&T Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. M&T Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Trust and M&T Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust 23.82% 14.16% 0.90% M&T Bank 30.44% 12.14% 1.25%

Summary

M&T Bank beats Northern Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management. The Corporate & Institutional Services Segment offers asset servicing, brokerage, banking and related services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. The Wealth Management Segment includes trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services, financial consulting, guardianship and estate administration, family business consulting, family financial education, brokerage services and private and business banking. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking. The Business Banking segment provides services to small businesses and professionals through the company’s branch network, business banking centers, and other delivery channels such as telephone banking, Internet banking and automated teller machines. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit products and banking services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes credit and deposit services to its customers. The Discretionary Portfolio segment consists of investment and trading securities, residential mortgage loans and other assets, short-term and long-term borrowed funds, brokered certificates of deposit and interest rate swap agreements related thereto, and Cayman Islands branch deposits. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of residential mortgage loans and sells substan

