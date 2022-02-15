Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Down to $28.01

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.01, but opened at $26.98. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $27.06, with a volume of 1,678 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.81.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,804,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 472,415 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 805,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after buying an additional 323,871 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 837,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after buying an additional 240,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,947,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,688,000 after buying an additional 212,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

